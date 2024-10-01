KGH Ltd Has $203.86 Million Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

KGH Ltd raised its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,080,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the quarter. Range Resources comprises about 11.9% of KGH Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. KGH Ltd’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $203,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.9% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $399,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

