Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,227,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,962 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $151,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of DYNF stock opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

