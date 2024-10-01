Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,476,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,370 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $120,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after buying an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,348 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,867,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,483,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

