iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,530 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.41% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $150,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.17.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

