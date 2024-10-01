Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $110,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $200.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $202.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

