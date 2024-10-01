Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.78% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $255,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,497 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,602,000 after acquiring an additional 839,744 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 626,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,126,000 after acquiring an additional 475,860 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IVE opened at $197.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.60 and its 200-day moving average is $185.92. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $197.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

