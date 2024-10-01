Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $105,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,705,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,800,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $77,968,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $237.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $238.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.50. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

