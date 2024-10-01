Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 66,548 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,251,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $361,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $174.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $174.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.80 and a 200-day moving average of $163.44.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

