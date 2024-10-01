Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Up 0.6%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $48.06. 1,498,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,355,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $685,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cameco by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cameco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,533,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,237,000 after acquiring an additional 55,360 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

