3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,148 JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JMOM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $57.45.

About JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

