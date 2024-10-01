Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $132,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $586.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

