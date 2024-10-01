Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,433 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $197,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.15. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.