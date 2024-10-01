Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Cut by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $87,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
LMT stock opened at $584.44 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $584.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $558.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
