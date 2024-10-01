Cetera Investment Advisers Has $92.27 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 862,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $92,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $112.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.76. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $113.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

