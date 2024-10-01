Cetera Investment Advisers Has $85.78 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,439,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,585 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $85,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.