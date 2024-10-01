iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,080,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $81,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,723,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after buying an additional 166,542 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 936,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after buying an additional 193,841 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 359,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after buying an additional 70,271 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IQLT stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

