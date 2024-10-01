PVG Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. ProShares Short QQQ comprises approximately 1.5% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,509,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,888 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $9,151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 810,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 91,650 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 91,382 shares during the last quarter.

PSQ opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $57.24.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

