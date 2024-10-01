Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Update

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,120,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 9,540,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,629. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,791.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

