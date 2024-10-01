Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.70

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 55848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASAI shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakout Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 4th quarter worth $13,347,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,227 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 888.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 307,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 276,826 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.