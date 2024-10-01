TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Price Down 4.9%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.82 and last traded at $32.50. Approximately 2,351,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 697,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of TORM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

TORM Trading Down 4.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.18.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.38 million. TORM had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TORM plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. TORM’s payout ratio is 66.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMD. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 860.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,176 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 320.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after purchasing an additional 964,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the fourth quarter worth $22,306,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the second quarter worth $9,619,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TORM by 38.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

