Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 5,157,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 16,355,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 358,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 69,125 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 510,872 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after buying an additional 60,872 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

