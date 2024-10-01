Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 27,431 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,431 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,947,000 after buying an additional 897,954 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after buying an additional 185,410 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,689,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after buying an additional 155,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 649,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,117,000 after buying an additional 91,675 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $167.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $168.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.63 and a 200 day moving average of $155.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

