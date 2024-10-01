Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $656,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.2% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite FO LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $893,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,399,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Argus raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,118.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,051.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,036.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $769.19 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

