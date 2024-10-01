Heartland Bank & Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,703,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,475,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $135.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.44. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

