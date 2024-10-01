Heartland Bank & Trust Co Acquires 7,322 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 802,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after buying an additional 85,938 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 224,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 49,596 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $942,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 309,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 30,342 shares during the period.

IBDS opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $24.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

