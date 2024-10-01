PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Greenvale Capital LLP

Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,675,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 9.8% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greenvale Capital LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $155,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $80.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

