IMS Capital Management Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

IMS Capital Management cut its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,574,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 162,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,157,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

JCPB stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

