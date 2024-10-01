Truist Financial Corp Sells 99,772 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,162,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,772 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $306,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,485 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

