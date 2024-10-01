SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 2,828 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after buying an additional 2,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,224.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 66,982 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average is $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $85.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

