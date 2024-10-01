Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,051 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after buying an additional 86,450 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,152,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,136,000 after purchasing an additional 377,862 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,542,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after purchasing an additional 759,583 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $67.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

