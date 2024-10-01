MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,784 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of MetLife worth $136,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in MetLife by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 77,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 127,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 6.7% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

