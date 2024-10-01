Greenvale Capital LLP Sells 66,694 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Greenvale Capital LLP reduced its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,694 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software comprises approximately 11.6% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenvale Capital LLP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $184,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 123.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 370.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $291.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.61 and a 200-day moving average of $258.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.64 and a beta of 1.11. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $152.03 and a 1-year high of $293.31.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.92.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

