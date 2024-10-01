IMS Capital Management Sells 800 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

IMS Capital Management reduced its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB opened at $145.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.91. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

