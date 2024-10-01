IMS Capital Management Has $1.18 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,013,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 224.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $164.08 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $265.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

