Kimelman & Baird LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,178 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,185 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 114,680 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $38,019,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 291,016 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Walmart Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,589,163.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,334,670 shares of company stock worth $958,025,027. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

