Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,518 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $134,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $263.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.85 and its 200 day moving average is $247.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $264.44. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

