Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,643 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $395,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,031,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,069,000 after buying an additional 45,358 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,270,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $189.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $190.37.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.