iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stock Position Cut by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XT opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $61.60.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

