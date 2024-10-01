Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $91.67 and a 12 month high of $131.19.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.60.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

