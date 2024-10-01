SPC Financial Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after buying an additional 192,652 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,836,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,268,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 613,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,255,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.65.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $248.60 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.93 and its 200 day moving average is $237.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.