SPC Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $290.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.24. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $291.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.83.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

