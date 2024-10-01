SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after buying an additional 1,775,708 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $75,855,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,743,000 after buying an additional 394,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,603,000 after buying an additional 379,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 676.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 347,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after buying an additional 302,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $734,620.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,599.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,244 shares of company stock worth $3,628,171. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GDDY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.54.

Shares of GDDY opened at $156.77 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $71.15 and a one year high of $167.65. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.52 and a 200-day moving average of $140.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

