Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Update

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,700 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Fury Gold Mines Price Performance

FURY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. 121,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,301. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,991,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,015 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 2.05% of Fury Gold Mines worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

