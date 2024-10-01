Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,900 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 681,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Galiano Gold from $4.40 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Galiano Gold
Institutional Trading of Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN GAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.13. Galiano Gold has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.00.
Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Galiano Gold Company Profile
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Galiano Gold
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.