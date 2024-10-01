Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Intellinetics Trading Up 3.1 %

INLX stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,477. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 million, a PE ratio of 186.50 and a beta of 0.36. Intellinetics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

Intellinetics (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Intellinetics had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellinetics will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.