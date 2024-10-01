B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $85.24.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.