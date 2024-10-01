SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after buying an additional 578,707 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,424,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,226,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $67,871,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,512,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA opened at $423.07 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $426.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

