Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 18,969 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 199,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $45,218,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 11.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 87,566 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,813,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Daiwa America downgraded Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $246.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $150.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.82. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.