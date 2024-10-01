Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,203,000 after purchasing an additional 643,490 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Oracle by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Oracle by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Oracle by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,764,079.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock valued at $225,338,245. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $173.99. The stock has a market cap of $472.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.57 and a 200 day moving average of $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.