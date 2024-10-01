B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Oracle by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699,141 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Oracle by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,334 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Oracle by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,242,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $532,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Oracle by 30,724.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,056,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $216,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $372,764,079.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock valued at $225,338,245 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $173.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

